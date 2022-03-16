(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.30

Farmer’s 6.74 15.74

DFS Osky 6.77 15.41

Reiff Grain 6.89 15.89

Wapello Co. 6.85 15.86

Two Rivers 6.65 15.48

Tri-County 6.89 15.95

SFG Albia 6.73 15.71

SFG Centerville 6.61 15.71

