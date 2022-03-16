Local grains for March 17, 2022 Mar 16, 2022 3 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 7.30Farmer’s 6.74 15.74DFS Osky 6.77 15.41 Reiff Grain 6.89 15.89Wapello Co. 6.85 15.86Two Rivers 6.65 15.48Tri-County 6.89 15.95SFG Albia 6.73 15.71SFG Centerville 6.61 15.71 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Reiff Grain Wapello Co. Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries BRYANT, Art WILLIER, Michael BAKER, Helen ROBINSON, Linda OLDFIELD, Daniel Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesJUCO basketball: Heartbreak at HutchPrep baskeball: Reeves earns all-state honorsJUCO softball: Diehl earns 100th win as IHCC head coachFor the recordLegacy Foundation, United Way of Wapello County launch common applicationBig Ten lands three players on AP All-America first teamPublic hearing set for city budgetCourt strikes down Iowa’s second ‘ag-gag’ law as unconstitutionalCouncil mulls ARPA funds for shelterSaint Mary's Gaels play Indiana Hoosiers in first round of NCAA Tournament Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021