(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.55

Farmer’s 6.99 15.95

DFS Osky 6.99 15.62

Reiff Grain 7.11 16.11

Wapello Co. 7.09 16.05

Two Rivers 6.86 15.69

Tri-County 7.17 16.13

SFG Albia 6.95 15.92

SFG Centerville 6.83 15.92

