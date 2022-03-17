(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.55
Farmer’s 6.99 15.95
DFS Osky 6.99 15.62
Reiff Grain 7.11 16.11
Wapello Co. 7.09 16.05
Two Rivers 6.86 15.69
Tri-County 7.17 16.13
SFG Albia 6.95 15.92
SFG Centerville 6.83 15.92
Updated: March 17, 2022 @ 4:57 pm