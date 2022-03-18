(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb 

Cargill 7.42

Farmer’s 6.86 15.99

DFS Osky 6.92 15.61

Reiff Grain 7.08 16.08

Wapello Co. 6.96 16.09

Two Rivers 6.80 15.77

Tri-County 7.03 16.14

SFG Albia 6.88 15.96

SFG Centerville 6.76 15.96

