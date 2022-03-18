Local grains for March 19, 2022 Mar 18, 2022 3 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 7.42Farmer’s 6.86 15.99DFS Osky 6.92 15.61 Reiff Grain 7.08 16.08Wapello Co. 6.96 16.09Two Rivers 6.80 15.77Tri-County 7.03 16.14SFG Albia 6.88 15.96SFG Centerville 6.76 15.96 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Farmer Grain Agriculture Corn Bushel County Reiff Grain Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries CARDER, Wayne MCMURRY, Josh IRWIN, Charlotte LANGLAND, Alma DOUGHERTY, Deloris Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCouncil votes to condemn Green Street houseVaccine mandate, tort reform bill falters on House floorWisconsin plays Colgate in first round of NCAA TournamentJUCO basketball: Heartbreak at HutchPatrol says 4 killed in 2-vehicle crash in eastern IowaJUCO basketball: Blackhawks, Warriors set for round threeCouncil mulls ARPA funds for shelterFor the recordSummers joins District 26 primaryVolunteers needed to clean up Red Haw State Park Images Videos