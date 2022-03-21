(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb 

Cargill 7.56

Farmer’s 6.96 16.22

DFS Osky 7.08 15.87

Reiff Grain 7.20 16.30

Wapello Co. 7.10 16.37

Two Rivers 7.00 16.03

Tri-County 7.17 16.42

SFG Albia 7.04 16.24

SFG Centerville 6.92 16.24

