(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.56
Farmer’s 6.96 16.22
DFS Osky 7.08 15.87
Reiff Grain 7.20 16.30
Wapello Co. 7.10 16.37
Two Rivers 7.00 16.03
Tri-County 7.17 16.42
SFG Albia 7.04 16.24
SFG Centerville 6.92 16.24
Mary P. Baird Krafka, 80, of Ottumwa, died March 20, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. Arrangements are pending at Reece Funeral Home.
Richard Charles Christy, 80, died December 11, 2021. A service to celebrate his life will be 3 p.m., Saturday, March 26th at Reece Funeral Home. His family will be present starting at 2 p.m. to greet friends.