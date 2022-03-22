(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb 

Cargill 7.53

Farmer’s 6.94 16.31

DFS Osky 7.10 16.04

Reiff Grain 7.20 16.49

Wapello Co. 7.07 16.46

Two Rivers 7.01 16.09

Tri-County 7.14 16.54

SFG Albia 7.06 16.33

SFG Centerville 6.94 16.33

