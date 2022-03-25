(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb 

Cargill 7.54

Farmer’s 6.95 16.52

DFS Osky 7.13 16.07

Reiff Grain 7.25 16.65

Wapello Co. 7.10 16.66

Two Rivers 7.07 16.19

Tri-County 7.18 16.71

SFG Albia 7.13 16.50

SFG Centerville 7.01 16.50

