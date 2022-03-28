(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb 

Cargill 7.49

Farmer’s 6.93 16.08

DFS Osky 7.15 15.72

Reiff Grain 7.21 16.25

Wapello Co. 7.08 16.24

Two Rivers 7.03 15.77

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.08 16.08

SFG Centerville 6.96 16.08

