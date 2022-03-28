(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.49
Farmer’s 6.93 16.08
DFS Osky 7.15 15.72
Reiff Grain 7.21 16.25
Wapello Co. 7.08 16.24
Two Rivers 7.03 15.77
Tri-County N/A N/A
SFG Albia 7.08 16.08
SFG Centerville 6.96 16.08
Phillip A. Taylor, 73, of Ottumwa, died March 26, 2022 in Iowa City. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Reece Funeral Home. Visitation with family present will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Cindy Lynn Stocker, 60, of Ottumwa, died at 11:20 p.m. March 22, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society-Ottumwa. Her body has been cremated and no services are planned. Reece Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
