(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb 

Cargill 7.26

Farmer’s 6.70 15.91

DFS Osky 6.93 15.49

Reiff Grain 6.98 16.08

Wapello Co. 6.85 16.06

Two Rivers 6.83 15.54

Tri-County 6.94 16.08

SFG Albia 6.86 15.90

SFG Centerville 6.74 15.90

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you