Windy early...thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: March 29, 2022 @ 6:49 pm
Ottumwa, Iowa
(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.26
Farmer’s 6.70 15.91
DFS Osky 6.93 15.49
Reiff Grain 6.98 16.08
Wapello Co. 6.85 16.06
Two Rivers 6.83 15.54
Tri-County 6.94 16.08
SFG Albia 6.86 15.90
SFG Centerville 6.74 15.90
Phillip A. Taylor, 73, of Ottumwa, died March 26, 2022 in Iowa City. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Reece Funeral Home. Visitation with family present will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
