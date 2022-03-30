(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb 

Cargill 7.38

Farmer’s 6.82 16.05

DFS Osky 7.10 15.67

Reiff Grain 7.09 16.27

Wapello Co. 6.97 16.20

Two Rivers 6.95 15.73

Tri-County 7.08 16.22

SFG Albia 7.03 15.92

SFG Centerville 6.90 15.96

