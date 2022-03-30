(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.38
Farmer’s 6.82 16.05
DFS Osky 7.10 15.67
Reiff Grain 7.09 16.27
Wapello Co. 6.97 16.20
Two Rivers 6.95 15.73
Tri-County 7.08 16.22
SFG Albia 7.03 15.92
SFG Centerville 6.90 15.96
Updated: April 1, 2022 @ 11:00 am
Gained her wings March 22, 2022 Come share your memories of Bridget, April 16, 2022 1:00 PM, Morgan Cline Family Sports Complex, Centerville, Iowa near the basketball court. The memorial will be lead by those who attend.