Local grains for March 5, 2022 Mar 4, 2022 (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 7.57Farmer's 7.16 15.85DFS Osky 7.06 15.43 Reiff Grain 7.26 16.17Wapello Co. 7.01 15.91Two Rivers 7.09 15.60Tri-County 7.20 15.98SFG Albia 6.89 15.67SFG Centerville 6.80 15.67