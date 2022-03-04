(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.57

Farmer’s 7.16 15.85

DFS Osky 7.06 15.43

Reiff Grain 7.26 16.17

Wapello Co. 7.01 15.91

Two Rivers 7.09 15.60

Tri-County 7.20 15.98

SFG Albia 6.89 15.67

SFG Centerville 6.80 15.67

