(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.49

Farmer’s 6.94 15.84

DFS Osky 7.12 15.44

Reiff Grain 7.10 15.95

Wapello Co. 7.00 15.93

Two Rivers 7.00 15.52

Tri-County 7.17 15.97

SFG Albia 7.05 15.80

SFG Centerville 6.96 15.80

