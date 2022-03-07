(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.49
Farmer’s 6.94 15.84
DFS Osky 7.12 15.44
Reiff Grain 7.10 15.95
Wapello Co. 7.00 15.93
Two Rivers 7.00 15.52
Tri-County 7.17 15.97
SFG Albia 7.05 15.80
SFG Centerville 6.96 15.80
OTTUMWA [mdash] Larry David Engle, 80, of Ottumwa, Iowa passed away on March 1, 2022 at the Ottumwa Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 22. 1941 in Milton, Iowa to Charles Thomas and Faye Scott Engle. He married Carole Ann Proctor on December 11, 1960 in Bloomfield. Carole passed a…
Debra Anne Troxel, 60, died March 5, 2022. Visitation 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 8th at Reece Funeral Home with family present 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 9th at Reece Funeral Home.