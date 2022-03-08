(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.55

Farmer’s 7.00 16.30

DFS Osky 7.11 15.66

Reiff Grain 7.09 16.25

Wapello Co. 6.99 16.39

Two Rivers 6.99 15.73

Tri-County 7.10 16.30

SFG Albia 7.04 16.22

SFG Centerville 6.95 16.22

