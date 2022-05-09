(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.85
Farmer’s 7.42 15.75
DFS Osky 7.64 15.35
Reiff Grain 7.60 15.72
Wapello Co. 7.47 15.80
Two Rivers 7.45 15.41
Tri-County 7.53 15.77
SFG Albia 7.52 15.59
SFG Centerville 7.39 15.63
Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. Low 71F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. Low 71F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: May 9, 2022 @ 4:25 pm
Betty Louise Saylor, 88, died May 8, 2022 at Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Family visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Reece Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, at First Pentecostal Assembly of God.