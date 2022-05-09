(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.85

Farmer’s 7.42 15.75

DFS Osky 7.64 15.35

Reiff Grain 7.60 15.72

Wapello Co. 7.47 15.80

Two Rivers 7.45 15.41

Tri-County 7.53 15.77

SFG Albia 7.52 15.59

SFG Centerville 7.39 15.63

