Local grains for May 19, 2022 May 18, 2022 (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 7.82Farmer's 7.57 16.63DFS Osky 7.86 16.33 Reiff Grain 7.79 16.64Wapello Co. 7.67 16.68Two Rivers 7.64 16.54Tri-County 7.67 16.57SFG Albia 7.71 16.46SFG Centerville 7.58 16.50