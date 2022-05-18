(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.82

Farmer’s 7.57 16.63

DFS Osky 7.86 16.33

Reiff Grain 7.79 16.64

Wapello Co. 7.67 16.68

Two Rivers 7.64 16.54

Tri-County 7.67 16.57

SFG Albia 7.71 16.46

SFG Centerville 7.58 16.50

