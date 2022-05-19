(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.83

Farmer’s 7.78 16.90

DFS Osky 7.88 16.60

Reiff Grain 7.82 17.02

Wapello Co. 7.69 16.97

Two Rivers 7.68 16.78

Tri-County 7.78 16.88

SFG Albia 7.73 16.73

SFG Centerville 7.60 16.77

