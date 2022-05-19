(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.83
Farmer’s 7.78 16.90
DFS Osky 7.88 16.60
Reiff Grain 7.82 17.02
Wapello Co. 7.69 16.97
Two Rivers 7.68 16.78
Tri-County 7.78 16.88
SFG Albia 7.73 16.73
SFG Centerville 7.60 16.77
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: May 19, 2022 @ 4:18 pm
ELDON [mdash]David Anthony Finney, 60, of Eldon, IA passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home. David was born on March 14, 1960 in Ottumwa, IA to Jack and Donna Paulsen Finney. A graduate of Ottumwa High School, David had worked for Martin Marietta and later Douds Stone. David enjoyed fa…