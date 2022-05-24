(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.72

Farmer’s 7.64 17.13

DFS Osky 7.77 16.63

Reiff Grain 7.76 17.13

Wapello Co. 7.62 17.13

Two Rivers 7.58 16.75

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.65 16.91

SFG Centerville 7.52 16.95

