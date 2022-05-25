(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.72

Farmer’s 7.64 16.99

DFS Osky 7.77 16.51

Reiff Grain 7.80 17.05

Wapello Co. 7.63 17.04

Two Rivers 7.59 16.63

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.65 16.82

SFG Centerville 7.52 16.86

