(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.72
Farmer’s 7.64 16.99
DFS Osky 7.77 16.51
Reiff Grain 7.80 17.05
Wapello Co. 7.63 17.04
Two Rivers 7.59 16.63
Tri-County N/A N/A
SFG Albia 7.65 16.82
SFG Centerville 7.52 16.86
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: May 25, 2022 @ 5:40 pm
Visitation for 75 year old Barb Kleinschmidt of Hedrick will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Powell Funeral Home in Sigourney. Private family burial at a later date. www.powellfuneralhomes.com
Celebration of Life for James Keith "Duffy" and Lola Nelson of Ollie 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Powell Funeral Home in Sigourney. Visitation 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.powellfuneralhomes.com