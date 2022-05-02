(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 8.13

Farmer’s 7.68 16.29

DFS Osky 7.95 15.95

Reiff Grain 7.88 16.29

Wapello Co. 7.76 16.34

Two Rivers 7.77 15.92

Tri-County 7.88 16.35

SFG Albia 7.83 16.12

SFG Centerville 7.70 16.16

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you