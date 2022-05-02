(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 8.13
Farmer’s 7.68 16.29
DFS Osky 7.95 15.95
Reiff Grain 7.88 16.29
Wapello Co. 7.76 16.34
Two Rivers 7.77 15.92
Tri-County 7.88 16.35
SFG Albia 7.83 16.12
SFG Centerville 7.70 16.16
Periods of rain. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: May 2, 2022 @ 6:34 pm
ELDON [mdash] A graveside memorial service, with military honors, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Eldon Cemetery in Eldon, IA for Charles and Irene Stribling. Family and friends are welcome to attend.