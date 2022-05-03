(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 8.01

Farmer’s 7.64 16.18

DFS Osky 7.85 15.80

Reiff Grain 7.80 16.10

Wapello Co. 7.66 16.18

Two Rivers 7.63 15.77

Tri-County 7.71 16.18

SFG Albia 7.73 15.96

SFG Centerville 7.60 16.00

