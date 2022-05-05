(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 8.04
Farmer’s 7.68 16.32
DFS Osky 7.89 15.97
Reiff Grain 7.84 16.32
Wapello Co. 7.74 16.37
Two Rivers 7.70 16.03
Tri-County 7.76 16.34
SFG Albia 7.77 16.15
SFG Centerville 7.64 16.19
Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: May 5, 2022 @ 3:45 pm
OTTUMWA [mdash] Dorothy Helen Cox 92 of Ottumwa Iowa went home to be with the Lord March 17th, 2022. She was born to Reece and Eva Carnes in Ottumwa. She was preceded in death by her daughter Connie Van Niewall and a great great grandchild. Surviving is her son Kevin (Vicki) Palmer, Son in l…
Ed Abernathy 77 was the son of James Grant Abernathy and Mary Elizabeth Graham Abernathy. He is survived by his wife Maggi of 56 years and his two sons John and Alan and their famiies.