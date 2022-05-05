(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 8.04

Farmer’s 7.68 16.32

DFS Osky 7.89 15.97

Reiff Grain 7.84 16.32

Wapello Co. 7.74 16.37

Two Rivers 7.70 16.03

Tri-County 7.76 16.34

SFG Albia 7.77 16.15

SFG Centerville 7.64 16.19

