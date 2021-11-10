(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 5.69
Farmer’s 5.39 11.58
DFS Osky 5.59 11.57
Reiff Grain 5.47 11.74
Wapello Co. 5.50 11.65
Two Rivers 5.47 11.76
Tri-County 5.52 11.74
SFG Albia 5.45 11.54
SFG Centerville 5.36 11.54
Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 43F. S winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 43F. S winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: November 10, 2021 @ 6:08 pm
Funeral Service will be at 1 PM on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Abingdon Church of Christ. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Abingdon Cemetery.