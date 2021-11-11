(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.70

Farmer’s 5.42 11.65

DFS Osky 5.59 11.61

Reiff Grain 5.48 11.77

Wapello Co. 5.50 11.73

Two Rivers N/A N/A

Tri-County 5.52 11.79

SFG Albia 5.45 11.62

SFG Centerville 5.36 11.62

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you