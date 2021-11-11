(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 5.70
Farmer’s 5.42 11.65
DFS Osky 5.59 11.61
Reiff Grain 5.48 11.77
Wapello Co. 5.50 11.73
Two Rivers N/A N/A
Tri-County 5.52 11.79
SFG Albia 5.45 11.62
SFG Centerville 5.36 11.62
A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: November 11, 2021 @ 5:11 pm
Funeral Service will be at 1 PM on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Abingdon Church of Christ. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Abingdon Cemetery.