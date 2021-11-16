(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 5.71
Farmer’s 5.47 12.07
DFS Osky 5.66 11.91
Reiff Grain 5.54 12.13
Wapello Co. 5.56 12.15
Two Rivers 5.49 12.11
Tri-County 5.63 12.17
SFG Albia 5.51 12.00
SFG Centerville 5.42 12.00
Updated: November 16, 2021 @ 8:45 pm