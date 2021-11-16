(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.71

Farmer’s 5.47 12.07

DFS Osky 5.66 11.91

Reiff Grain 5.54 12.13

Wapello Co. 5.56 12.15

Two Rivers 5.49 12.11

Tri-County 5.63 12.17

SFG Albia 5.51 12.00

SFG Centerville 5.42 12.00

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you