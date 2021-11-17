Local grains for Nov. 18, 2021 Nov 17, 2021 3 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.75Farmer’s 5.51 12.35DFS Osky 5.74 12.17 Reiff Grain 5.59 12.32Wapello Co. 5.60 12.43Two Rivers 5.53 12.37Tri-County 5.59 12.12SFG Albia 5.55 12.29SFG Centerville 5.46 12.29 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Reiff Grain Wapello Co. Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries STEWART, Mike Hasley, James "Jim" KIRK, Jack Whitson, Philip Hoyt, Ruth Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOttumwa Schools extending Thanksgiving breakArea teams hit the court at Pekin JamboreeFormer Central school to be sold for housingNo. 16 Arkansas faces off against Northern IowaFairfield teen charged with school threatsCounty races feature several lot drawingsA new chapter beginsAudit: Iowa spent $12.3 billion in federal funds in 2020Revised Bonita proposal comes before councilGingerich hit with more fines over puppy mill Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021