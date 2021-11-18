(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.73

Farmer’s 5.49 12.27

DFS Osky 5.72 12.05

Reiff Grain 5.57 12.28

Wapello Co. 5.58 12.37

Two Rivers 5.51 12.25

Tri-County 5.63 12.38

SFG Albia 5.53 12.17

SFG Centerville 5.44 12.17

