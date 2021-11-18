Local grains for Nov. 19, 2021 Nov 18, 2021 1 hr ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.73Farmer’s 5.49 12.27DFS Osky 5.72 12.05 Reiff Grain 5.57 12.28Wapello Co. 5.58 12.37Two Rivers 5.51 12.25Tri-County 5.63 12.38SFG Albia 5.53 12.17SFG Centerville 5.44 12.17 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Reiff Grain Wapello Co. Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries CRAM, Lona STEWART, Mike Hasley, James "Jim" KIRK, Jack Whitson, Philip Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDeere workers approve 3rd contract offer, will end strikeOverdose results in manslaughter chargeMan sentenced for domestic abuseCouncil accepts pit bull petitionA new chapter beginsOttumwa Schools extending Thanksgiving breakCouncil to appoint Meyers' replacementJaeger inducted into Luther Hall of FameArea teams hit the court at Pekin JamboreeJUCO wrestling: Warrior wrestlers jump for joy Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021