(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.81

Farmer’s 5.57 12.36

DFS Osky 5.79 12.13

Reiff Grain 5.64 12.34

Wapello Co. 5.65 12.46

Two Rivers 5.58 12.33

Tri-County 5.65 12.36

SFG Albia 5.59 12.23

SFG Centerville 5.45 12.23

