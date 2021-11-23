Local grains for Nov. 25, 2021 Nov 23, 2021 55 min ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.81Farmer’s 5.57 12.36DFS Osky 5.79 12.13 Reiff Grain 5.64 12.34Wapello Co. 5.65 12.46Two Rivers 5.58 12.33Tri-County 5.65 12.36SFG Albia 5.59 12.23SFG Centerville 5.45 12.23 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Reiff Grain Wapello Co. Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries GULLETT, Billee GREENE, Ruby ANNIS, Edward Parsons, Frank Sloan, Jerry Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne killed in officer-involved shootingGirls basketball: Comets scorch Wildcats in openerGirls basketball: Bulldogs hounded in season openerSupervisors to receive weed commissioner reportMeet the bowlers set for TuesdayMan sentenced for domestic abusePrep basketball: Ottumwa freshmen begin hoops odysseyCity of Ottumwa announces Thanksgiving closuresNew Jersey hosts Minnesota after Sharangovich's 2-goal gameFor the record Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021