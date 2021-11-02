Local grains for Nov. 3, 2021 Nov 2, 2021 9 min ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.73Farmer’s N/A N/A DFS Osky 5.58 11.96Reiff Grain 5.52 12.10Wapello Co. 5.51 12.08Two Rivers 5.53 12.09Tri-County 5.55 12.15 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Farmer Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Agriculture N/a Bushel Grain Corn Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries WHEATON, Louise BENNETT, Carrie GRACE, Linda WOOLLUMS, Marlin OVERTURF, Paul Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesToddler dies after being struck by vehicleFire displaces Ottumwa residentsCharges filed against 36 sex offendersVote today: Polls open until 8 p.m.Bonita project set to dominate council meetingWayne sheriff vows charges for Seymour puppy millRozenboom said he opposed 'drastic' district changesPrimary sets Ottumwa's November ballotUAW, John Deere reach tentative agreementIHCC puts generation-spanning bond before voters Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021