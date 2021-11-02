(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.73

Farmer’s N/A  N/A

DFS Osky 5.58  11.96

Reiff Grain 5.52  12.10

Wapello Co. 5.51  12.08

Two Rivers 5.53  12.09

Tri-County 5.55  12.15

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you