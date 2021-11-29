Local grains for Nov. 30, 2021 Nov 29, 2021 11 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.81Farmer’s N/A N/ADFS Osky 5.79 11.81 Reiff Grain 5.64 12.10Wapello Co. 5.65 12.15Two Rivers 5.59 12.01Tri-County 5.75 12.14SFG Albia 5.60 11.94SFG Centerville 5.46 11.94 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Farmer Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Agriculture N/a Bushel Grain Corn Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries RENFREW, John COWGER, Bettie MCCLURE CARR, Shirley STAINER, Steven WILKERSON, Ed Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021