(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.81

Farmer’s N/A N/A

DFS Osky 5.79 11.81

Reiff Grain 5.64 12.10

Wapello Co. 5.65 12.15

Two Rivers 5.59 12.01

Tri-County 5.75 12.14

SFG Albia 5.60 11.94

SFG Centerville 5.46 11.94

