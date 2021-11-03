(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.64

Farmer’s 5.37 11.88

DFS Osky 5.52 11.84

Reiff Grain 5.42 12.00

Wapello Co. 5.42 11.94

Two Rivers 5.44 11.97

Tri-County 5.46 12.00

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you