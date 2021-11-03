Local grains for Nov. 4, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 55 min ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.64Farmer’s 5.37 11.88 DFS Osky 5.52 11.84Reiff Grain 5.42 12.00Wapello Co. 5.42 11.94Two Rivers 5.44 11.97Tri-County 5.46 12.00 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Farmer Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Agriculture N/a Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Thompson, Twyla SAMMONS, Joyce Harger, Orville Beach, Mary WHEATON, Louise Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesIHCC bond passes with more than 70% supportJohnson, Pope, McAntire, Galloway win city electionsTracking Tuesday's election night returnsDeere workers reject latest offerWayne sheriff vows charges for Seymour puppy millToddler dies after being struck by vehicleBridge replacement to take two monthsRozenboom said he opposed 'drastic' district changesFire displaces Ottumwa residentsPuppy mill owner ordered to immediately surrender dogs Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021