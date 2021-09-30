Local grains for Oct. 1, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 12 min ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.36Farmer’s 5.18 11.76 DFS Osky 5.17 11.91Reiff Grain 5.12 11.95Wapello Co. 5.03 11.78Two Rivers 5.05 11.91Tri-County 5.28 11.95 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Nichols, Mary Lou Yoder-Watts, Jennie Ellis, George LEEGE, Mike Sickels, William Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPrep volleyball: Bulldogs sweep North, improve to 3-0 in Metro playIowa reports 10,812 new COVID cases, 81 deathsLIHEAP application period approachesPrep football: Bulldogs, J-Hawks battle for first winPancake Day gets record; Kirkland crowned queenBoard explores historical designation for OHSThompson takes IHCC proposal to supervisorsWomen's soccer: Warriors light up scoreboard against Black HawkThe Beach Boys take holiday tour to OttumwaPrep golf: Ottumwa wins fifth straight Metro tournament title Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021