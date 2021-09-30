(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.36

Farmer’s 5.18  11.76

DFS Osky 5.17  11.91

Reiff Grain 5.12  11.95

Wapello Co. 5.03  11.78

Two Rivers 5.05  11.91

Tri-County 5.28  11.95

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you