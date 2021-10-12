(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.22

Farmer’s 4.90  11.51

DFS Osky 4.97  11.38

Reiff Grain 5.00  11.53

Wapello Co. 4.82  11.58

Two Rivers 4.91  11.40

Tri-County 4.90  11.72

