(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.12

Farmer’s 4.81  11.49

DFS Osky 4.87  11.45

Reiff Grain 4.90  11.50

Wapello Co. 4.76  11.51

Two Rivers 4.81  11.37

Tri-County 4.82  11.61

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you