Local grains for Oct. 14, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.12Farmer's 4.81 11.49 DFS Osky 4.87 11.45Reiff Grain 4.90 11.50Wapello Co. 4.76 11.51Two Rivers 4.81 11.37Tri-County 4.82 11.61