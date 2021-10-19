Local grains for Oct. 20, 2021 Oct 19, 2021 1 hr ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.30Farmer’s 5.04 11.63 DFS Osky 5.10 11.78Reiff Grain 5.05 11.77Wapello Co. 4.97 11.70Two Rivers 5.00 11.78Tri-County 5.08 11.79 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries MCVEY, Brian JACKSON, Ruth JONES, Lacey ELLIOTT, Richard Jun 21, 1947 - Oct 12, 2021 SMITH, Monna Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMcAntire 'sells who I am' in council bidPrep football: Cobras power way into postseasonPolice confirm found remains were missing boyDeere, union resume negotiations amid strikeHull aims to be a voice for votersGalloway sees city's issues as connectedStrike begins for Deere workersPrep volleyball: No. 11 EBF gets through postseason openerPrep volleyball: Mustangs sweep past Redettes in regional openerMissouri man critically injured in crash Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021