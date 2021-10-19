(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.30

Farmer’s 5.04  11.63

DFS Osky 5.10  11.78

Reiff Grain 5.05  11.77

Wapello Co. 4.97  11.70

Two Rivers 5.00  11.78

Tri-County 5.08  11.79

