(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.21

Farmer’s 4.91  11.97

DFS Osky 5.02  11.97

Reiff Grain 5.00  11.95

Wapello Co. 5.03  12.04

Two Rivers 4.89  12.07

Tri-County 4.94  12.13

