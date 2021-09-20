(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 5.21
Farmer’s 4.91 11.97
DFS Osky 5.02 11.97
Reiff Grain 5.00 11.95
Wapello Co. 5.03 12.04
Two Rivers 4.89 12.07
Tri-County 4.94 12.13
Thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: September 20, 2021 @ 5:17 pm