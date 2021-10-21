Local grains for Oct. 22, 2021 Oct 21, 2021 4 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.32Farmer’s 5.06 11.53 DFS Osky 5.14 11.64Reiff Grain 5.07 11.74Wapello Co. 5.04 11.56Two Rivers 5.02 11.69Tri-County n/a n/a Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Reiff Grain Wapello Co. Farmer Bushel Agriculture Grain Corn Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Heninger, Marcia WILZ, Doris Ogden, Christine MCVEY, Brian JACKSON, Ruth Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPrep volleyball: Epic home finale for SigourneyMcAntire 'sells who I am' in council bidOUR VIEW: Voters should support IHCC bondBiblical beliefs help shape Pringle's council bidOttumwa man narrowly misses Powerball jackpotNoreuil seeks to build on Ottumwa's momentumGirls swimming: Payne, Chelgren win Metro titlesPope: Focus on change, not colorFive things to do in southeast Iowa this weekendPrep cross-country: Ottumwa harriers wrap up season Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021