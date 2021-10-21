(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.32

Farmer’s 5.06  11.53

DFS Osky 5.14  11.64

Reiff Grain 5.07  11.74

Wapello Co. 5.04  11.56

Two Rivers 5.02  11.69

Tri-County n/a  n/a

