Local grains for Oct. 23, 2021 Oct 22, 2021 1 hr ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.38Farmer’s 5.08 11.49 DFS Osky 5.20 11.60Reiff Grain 5.15 11.70Wapello Co. 5.19 11.54Two Rivers 5.18 11.75Tri-County 5.20 11.67 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries SKINNER, Larry STICE, Dick JONES, Juanita Heninger, Marcia WILZ, Doris Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBloomfield man dies in head-on collisionPrep cross-country: Area runners punch their tickets to statePrep volleyball: Epic home finale for SigourneyEarly morning shooting leaves man dead in Des MoinesMcAntire 'sells who I am' in council bidFerguson named Gene Schultz recipientFive things to do in southeast Iowa this weekendNoreuil seeks to build on Ottumwa's momentumBiblical beliefs help shape Pringle's council bidOttumwa man narrowly misses Powerball jackpot Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021