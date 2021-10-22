(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.38

Farmer’s 5.08  11.49

DFS Osky 5.20  11.60

Reiff Grain 5.15  11.70

Wapello Co. 5.19  11.54

Two Rivers 5.18  11.75

Tri-County 5.20  11.67

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you