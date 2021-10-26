(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.43

Farmer’s 5.23  11.77

DFS Osky 5.28  11.78

Reiff Grain 5.25  11.90

Wapello Co. 5.34  11.87

Two Rivers 5.23  11.98

Tri-County 5.34  11.96

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you