(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.62

Farmer’s 5.32  11.79

DFS Osky 5.53  11.86

Reiff Grain 5.40  11.79

Wapello Co. 5.43  11.87

Two Rivers 5.42  11.98

Tri-County 5.43  11.97

