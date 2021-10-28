(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 5.62
Farmer’s 5.32 11.79
DFS Osky 5.53 11.86
Reiff Grain 5.40 11.79
Wapello Co. 5.43 11.87
Two Rivers 5.42 11.98
Tri-County 5.43 11.97
Windy with occasional rain. Low around 45F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: October 28, 2021 @ 7:03 pm
OTTUMWA [mdash]Martha Chisman, 95, formerly of Ottumwa, Iowa died on October 20, 2021 at Pleasantville, IA. She was born April 17, 1926 in Ottumwa, Iowa to W. R. "Dick" and Robena Haddow Tozer. She married Gene C. Chisman on August 24, 1947. He preceded her in death on August 3, 2013. She gr…
Selma M. "Corky" Shaw, 88, of Ottumwa, died October 24, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society - Ottumwa. Arrangements are pending at Reece Funeral Home.