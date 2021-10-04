Local grains for Oct. 5, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 3 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.40Farmer’s 5.06 11.56 DFS Osky 5.21 11.76Reiff Grain 5.14 11.70Wapello Co. 5.07 11.58Two Rivers 5.09 11.72Tri-County 5.03 11.85 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries LEFFLER, Samuel SHORT, Jon LINDQUIST, Arnold KOSMAN, Kay BRINEGAR, David Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDCI confirms adolescent body found near MontezumaLIHEAP application period approachesPrep volleyball: EBF wins Newton tournamentPrep football: Selema's record night helps OHS end losing streakPrep football: Third-ranked Cobras top Comets in battle of unbeatensCouple renovates western Iowa building with long historyCity candidates appear before publicUAW, Deere reach 'tentative' agreementRecord performance lifts Big RedsTennis tour investigating abuse accusations against Zverev Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021