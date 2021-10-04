(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.40

Farmer’s 5.06  11.56

DFS Osky 5.21  11.76

Reiff Grain 5.14  11.70

Wapello Co. 5.07  11.58

Two Rivers 5.09  11.72

Tri-County 5.03  11.85

