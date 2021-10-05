Local grains for Oct. 6, 2021 Oct 5, 2021 4 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.37Farmer’s 5.02 11.85 DFS Osky 5.17 11.90Reiff Grain 5.11 11.90Wapello Co. 5.04 11.92Two Rivers 5.06 11.87Tri-County 5.04 12.02 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Brown, Sarah LEFFLER, Samuel SHORT, Jon LINDQUIST, Arnold KOSMAN, Kay Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDCI confirms adolescent body found near MontezumaLIHEAP application period approachesLegacy awards pandemic funding to area nonprofitsCity to discuss potential Bonita housing developmentFor the recordWomen's soccer: Warriors remain perfectCity candidates appear before publicFor the recordPrep volleyball: EBF wins Newton tournamentOHS seeking to hire girls wrestling coach Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021