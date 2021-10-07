Local grains for Oct. 8, 2021 Oct 7, 2021 3 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.34Farmer’s 5.00 11.98 DFS Osky 5.14 11.87Reiff Grain 5.09 11.92Wapello Co. 5.01 12.04Two Rivers 5.03 11.84Tri-County 5.02 12.14 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Berger, Janice EAGEN, Lana Smith, Billy VLAHOS, Theodore Anderson, Dennis Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDCI confirms adolescent body found near MontezumaLIHEAP application period approachesQuestions arise from potential Bonita projectPrimary sets Ottumwa's November ballotReady for a new chapter5 things to do in southeast Iowa this weekendVirus growth slows, but still highPortion of Highway 1 to temporarily closeLeonard advances to statePrep football: Oh, what a rush! Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021