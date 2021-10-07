(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.34

Farmer’s 5.00  11.98

DFS Osky 5.14  11.87

Reiff Grain 5.09  11.92

Wapello Co. 5.01  12.04

Two Rivers 5.03  11.84

Tri-County 5.02  12.14

