Local grains for Oct. 9, 2021 Oct 8, 2021 (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.30Farmer's 4.97 11.93 DFS Osky 5.05 11.83Reiff Grain 5.06 11.98Wapello Co. 4.95 12.00Two Rivers 4.89 11.80Tri-County 5.00 12.09