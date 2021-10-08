(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.30

Farmer’s 4.97  11.93

DFS Osky 5.05  11.83

Reiff Grain 5.06  11.98

Wapello Co. 4.95  12.00

Two Rivers 4.89  11.80

Tri-County 5.00  12.09

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you