Local grains for Sept. 1, 2021 Aug 31, 2021 1 hr ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.34Farmer’s 6.15 12.62 DFS Osky 6.44 12.82Reiff Grain 5.95 12.60Wapello Co. 6.26 12.69Two Rivers 5.34 12.92Tri-County 6.26 12.79 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries WARD, Don HAINES, Missy Essary, Joshua Shepley, Rohn HERRMANN, Patty Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMan sentenced to life in prison without parole in the 2018 stabbing death of University of Iowa student Mollie TibbettsMan gets life sentence in 2018 killing of Mollie TibbettsJudge orders Monroe County to pay attorney feesPrep cross-country: Blue Demons bring it homeChase for golf's $15 million bonus ends at Tour ChampionshipSheriff's office continues to address vacanciesFor the recordPrep cross-country: Twilight debutPrep football: Rockets edge Blue DemonsJUCO soccer: Classic domination for IHCC soccer Images Videos Photo Galleries Ottumwa FB vs Oskaloosa Aug 27, 2021 Ottumwa VB tournament Aug 26, 2021 Aug. 20 at Babe Ruth World Series Aug 22, 2021 Babe Ruth WS Title Game Aug 21, 2021