(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.34

Farmer’s 6.15  12.62

DFS Osky 6.44  12.82

Reiff Grain 5.95  12.60

Wapello Co. 6.26  12.69

Two Rivers 5.34  12.92

Tri-County 6.26  12.79

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you