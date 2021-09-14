Local grains for Sept. 15, 2021 Sep 14, 2021 1 hr ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.20Farmer’s 5.60 12.37 DFS Osky 5.90 12.17Reiff Grain 5.17 12.17Wapello Co. 5.17 12.44Two Rivers 4.92 12.27Tri-County 5.72 12.54 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Corn Weather County Grain Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries COLYER, Sammy Bergman, Walter HOOVER, Don BARRATT, Jolynn MARTSCHING, Cheryl Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLIHEAP application period approachesJudge temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masksLawn display pays tribute to 9/11, fallen soldiersUAW Local 74 to hold strike authorization voteFor the recordCharlie Brown visits Ottumwa with Christmas specialPrep football: Last-season score completes miracle comeback for CardinalPrep Football: Cobras bite Reds, stay perfectVermeer Corporation opens Plant 7 following tornado damagePrep football: Rough ride for Bulldogs ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos Photo Galleries Iowa FB vs Iowa State Sep 11, 2021 Moulton Jamboree Sep 11, 2021 Centerville FB vs Sigourney-Keota Sep 10, 2021 Centerville VB vs Chariton Sep 7, 2021