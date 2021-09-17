(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.27

Farmer’s 5.00  12.29

DFS Osky 5.07  12.19

Reiff Grain 5.15  12.14

Wapello Co. 5.09  12.36

Two Rivers 4.95  12.29

Tri-County 5.08  12.45

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you