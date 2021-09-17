Local grains for Sept. 18, 2021 Sep 17, 2021 2 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.27Farmer’s 5.00 12.29 DFS Osky 5.07 12.19Reiff Grain 5.15 12.14Wapello Co. 5.09 12.36Two Rivers 4.95 12.29Tri-County 5.08 12.45 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries HOWK, Judy PERDUE, Joey THOMAS, Stanley JACKSON, Karel PADAVICH, Charles Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHall-of-fame DC coach Anderson passes awayPella Christian vs Van Buren football game canceledOUR VIEW: Miller-Meeks and her irresponsible tweets5 things to do in southeast Iowa this weekendCenterville man charged with attempted murderRedistricting maps propose significant changesLIHEAP application period approachesPublic health encouraging face coverings, limited gatheringsOttumwa, Cardinal hold off on mask changesPrep football: Bulldogs look to turn the tide Images Videos Photo Galleries Iowa FB vs Iowa State Sep 11, 2021 Moulton Jamboree Sep 11, 2021 Centerville FB vs Sigourney-Keota Sep 10, 2021 Centerville VB vs Chariton Sep 7, 2021