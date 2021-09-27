Local grains for Sept. 28, 2021 Sep 27, 2021 1 hr ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.39Farmer’s 5.05 12.08 DFS Osky 5.19 12.22Reiff Grain 5.15 12.20Wapello Co. 5.06 12.12Two Rivers 5.07 12.32Tri-County 5.14 12.19 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries ROBERTS, Betty STRUNK, Jerry OVERTURF, Bettye COLLETT, Wanda PEARSON, Dave Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPrep football: Cobras win district showdownAt 38, Hall of Famer Clijsters makes latest return to tennisChicago investment firm acquires C&C ManufacturingRick JohnsonPancake Day gets record; Kirkland crowned queenPrep football: Comets off to 5-0 startMcGrory to make recommendation on masksThe Latest: Leonard tries to stay 'relevant' during rehabFinding new ways to lose, Cornhuskers keep 'Nebraska-ing'Oktoberfest returns next week ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021