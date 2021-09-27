(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.39

Farmer’s 5.05  12.08

DFS Osky 5.19  12.22

Reiff Grain 5.15  12.20

Wapello Co. 5.06  12.12

Two Rivers 5.07  12.32

Tri-County 5.14  12.19

