(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.32

Farmer’s 4.98  11.97

DFS Osky 5.12  12.02

Reiff Grain 5.00  12.10

Wapello Co. 4.99  11.99

Two Rivers 5.00  12.12

Tri-County 5.05  12.09

