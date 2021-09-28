Local grains for Sept. 30, 2021 Sep 28, 2021 1 hr ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.32Farmer’s 4.98 11.97 DFS Osky 5.12 12.02Reiff Grain 5.00 12.10Wapello Co. 4.99 11.99Two Rivers 5.00 12.12Tri-County 5.05 12.09 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries LEEGE, Mike Sickels, William Gillen, James ROBERTS, Betty STRUNK, Jerry Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesThe Beach Boys take holiday tour to OttumwaMcGrory explains decision on masksThe Latest: Leonard tries to stay 'relevant' during rehabPancake Day gets record; Kirkland crowned queenJudge extends order halting Iowa schools mask mandate banWomen's soccer: A new sheriff in townChicago investment firm acquires C&C ManufacturingOktoberfest returns next weekPrep football: Cobras win district showdownPrep football: Mustangs run wild at EBF Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021