Local grains for Sept. 4, 2021 Sep 3, 2021 (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.24Farmer's 5.94 12.47 DFS Osky 6.24 12.82Reiff Grain 6.00 12.30Wapello Co. 6.06 12.54Two Rivers 6.04 12.87Tri-County 6.16 12.64