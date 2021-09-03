(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.24

Farmer’s 5.94  12.47

DFS Osky 6.24  12.82

Reiff Grain 6.00  12.30

Wapello Co. 6.06  12.54

Two Rivers 6.04  12.87

Tri-County 6.16  12.64

