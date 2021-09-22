(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 5.25
Farmer’s 4.97 12.13
DFS Osky 5.00 12.18
Reiff Grain 5.04 12.19
Wapello Co. 4.92 12.20
Two Rivers 4.93 12.27
Tri-County 5.07 12.29
Visit from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Funeral 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and social distancing will be observed.
OTTUMWA [mdash] Kenneth Leroy Myers, 85, passed from this world on Aug. 16, 2021. Kenneth had a passion for collecting antique tractors and was a builder of many things. Survivors include Larry, Marsha Presswood (Stan), Lisa Hendriks (Rich), three grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and his…
Funeral mass 10:30 Wednesday, September 29, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sigourney. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery in Sigourney. Visitation 4 - 7 Tuesday at the church, vigil service at 3 on Tuesday. www.powellfuneralhomes.com