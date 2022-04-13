April 3-9
Marriages
Breanna Rose Arnold to Richard Erick Bradbury, both of Agency
Juanita Zavala to Fausto Adolfo Hernandez-Solis
Land transfers
April 4
Horne Development L.P. to VIA Real Estate LLC, property on Venture Drive, $250,000 to $250,500.
F. Sophia Mallon (trustee of the John J. Mallon Declaration of Trust dated Dec. 12, 2012) to Horne Development L.P., property on Venture Drive, no amount given.
Horne Development L.P. to VIA Real Estate LLC, property on Venture Drive, no amount given.
April 5
Sue Ann Smith to Clifford Collett, 130 S. Fellows Ave., $40,000 to $40,500.
Carla J. Assell to Robyn Lynn Collett, 320 Allison Ave., $90,000 to $90,500 (contract).
Estate of Bradley Leeson to Steven C. Aschbrenner, 323 E. Manning Ave., $125,000 to $125,500.
Estate of Louise Orlena Fenton to Ellen Fenton-Jones, 422 S. Davis St., $15,000 to $15,500.
Sylvia L. Grooms Estate (John Paul Grooms Jr., executor) to Carla Jo Assell, 320 Allison Ave., $100,000 to $100,500.
Larry Meixner to Carlos Majin, 111 N. McLean St., $8,500 to $9,000.
Christine Bishop to Swift Pork Company, 224 E. Alta Vista Ave., $144,000 to $144,500.
Charles M. McDonough and Debra S. McDonough to Swift Pork Company, 318 Pennsylvania Ave., $76,000 to $76,500.
Glen Cooksey to Fredy Guerra and Karla Guerra, 142 S. Cooper Ave., $15,000 to $15,500.
April 7
Robin Keeton and David Keeton to Zach Harper, 4503 Adams Road, Blakesburg, $70,000 to $70,500.
April 8
Kelly Reed Real Estate LLC to P&M Properties LLC, 1012 Albia Road, $65,000 to $65,500.
Hillary J. Usasz and Mitch Usasz to Justin L. Keppler, 428 Hackworth St., $70,000 to $70,500.
Frederick VerSchuure and Cynthia VerSchuure to Empire Partners LLC, 1402 Albia Road, $45,000 to $45,500 (contract).
Sergio E. Lopez Villalobos and Becca J. Lopez Villalobos to Diana E. Ingham and Michael Ingham, 341 Allison Ave., $142,000 to $142,500.
Tena M. Adam and River Road Trading Company to James M.H. Clingman and Judy J. Clingman, 16580 U.S. Highway 34, $6,000 to $6,500.